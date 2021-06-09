RMB Capital Management LLC Acquires 844 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

RMB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 844 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $16,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. 92.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock traded up $4.97 on Wednesday, reaching $343.63. 4,352 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,181. The firm has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.89. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $208.54 and a 52 week high of $406.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $350.91.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $254.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.43 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 18.23%. Monolithic Power Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.78, for a total transaction of $330,125.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 156,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,941,063.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 63,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.06, for a total transaction of $21,558,451.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,091,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,250,807.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,373 shares of company stock worth $37,189,369 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

MPWR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.90.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

