RMB Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

RMB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,683 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Fair Isaac worth $18,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FICO. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Fair Isaac by 5.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,772,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,319,816,000 after buying an additional 260,821 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new position in Fair Isaac during the first quarter worth about $91,227,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter worth about $92,096,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 253.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 205,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,954,000 after purchasing an additional 147,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 524,923 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $268,257,000 after purchasing an additional 81,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Shares of NYSE FICO traded up $7.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $495.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,169. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1 year low of $380.00 and a 1 year high of $547.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $506.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.15 and a beta of 1.26.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $1.16. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 96.79%. The company had revenue of $331.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FICO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $543.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $537.71.

In other Fair Isaac news, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 12,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.82, for a total transaction of $6,241,896.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,205,215.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.73, for a total transaction of $7,120,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,920 shares in the company, valued at $30,819,471.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,508 shares of company stock worth $22,954,317. 3.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fair Isaac Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.