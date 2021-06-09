RMB Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 286,535 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,995 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 2.2% of RMB Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $60,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of V. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,867 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank raised its stake in shares of Visa by 13.9% in the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 6,455 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $551,000. XXEC Inc. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 218.3% in the first quarter. XXEC Inc. now owns 36,450 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $7,718,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 7.7% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 91,817 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $19,440,000 after purchasing an additional 6,526 shares during the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of V traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $233.00. The company had a trading volume of 144,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,701,269. The firm has a market cap of $453.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $226.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.23 and a 52-week high of $237.50.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 49.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

A number of analysts recently commented on V shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Visa from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Visa from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James increased their price target on Visa from $233.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Visa from $258.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Twenty-four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.46.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.87, for a total value of $2,394,060.78. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 11,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,394,060.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 29,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.02, for a total value of $6,680,787.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 118,611 shares of company stock worth $26,847,669. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

