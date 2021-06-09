RMB Capital Management LLC Purchases 4,458 Shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,106 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,458 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC owned about 0.19% of Columbia Sportswear worth $13,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 22.3% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,353 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 187.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,973 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 211.4% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,440 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 5,730 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the 1st quarter worth about $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

In other news, EVP Joseph P. Boyle sold 1,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.79, for a total transaction of $118,767.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,476,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,309,659.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph P. Boyle sold 13,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total transaction of $1,498,088.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,483,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,610,696.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,152 shares of company stock valued at $2,324,148 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 40.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $110.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Cowen increased their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet lowered Columbia Sportswear from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Columbia Sportswear presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.75.

Columbia Sportswear stock traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,064. Columbia Sportswear has a 12-month low of $73.11 and a 12-month high of $114.98. The firm has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $106.27.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.51. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The business had revenue of $625.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.33 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.20%.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.