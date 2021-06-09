RMB Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

RMB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,907 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $23,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 24.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,186,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,426,000 after purchasing an additional 629,424 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $109,224,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Vail Resorts by 187.5% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 396,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,711,000 after acquiring an additional 258,832 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vail Resorts in the first quarter valued at $38,790,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Vail Resorts by 7,134.2% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 107,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,480,000 after purchasing an additional 106,443 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

MTN traded down $5.68 on Wednesday, hitting $320.67. The company had a trading volume of 8,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,317. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $317.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,165.54 and a beta of 1.30. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $172.88 and a 52-week high of $338.50.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $6.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.05. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 6.45%. On average, analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $373.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist lifted their price objective on Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $308.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America increased their target price on Vail Resorts from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Vail Resorts from $359.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $314.42.

In other Vail Resorts news, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 3,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.32, for a total value of $920,918.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,416 shares in the company, valued at $5,702,597.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

