RMB Capital Management LLC Sells 3,937 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

RMB Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 19.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,423 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,937 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 1.3% of RMB Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $33,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 15.8% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 64,356 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $133,122,000 after buying an additional 8,764 shares during the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 976 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,866,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 275 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 4,283 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,860,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.73% of the company’s stock.

GOOG traded up $12.86 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,495.71. The stock had a trading volume of 30,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,132,464. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,328.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,347.01 and a one year high of $2,494.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,301.36, for a total transaction of $31,963,589.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,963,589.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,449.71, for a total value of $171,479.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,562.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,998 shares of company stock valued at $132,704,290. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GOOG. Wedbush began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,953.00 price objective on the stock. KGI Securities began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,635.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,495.63.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

