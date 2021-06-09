RMB Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

RMB Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 10.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,723 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,402 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 1.5% of RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $40,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $8.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2,407.38. 29,297 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,326,498. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.61 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.01, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2,294.94. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,351.65 and a 52-week high of $2,431.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $2,025.00 to $2,350.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Loop Capital raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,525.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,752.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,516.55.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Featured Article: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.