Robert W. Baird Increases Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Price Target to $550.00

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its target price raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.65% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $480.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Broadcom from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $575.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $490.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $491.38.

Get Broadcom alerts:

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $463.53 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $461.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $189.26 billion, a PE ratio of 53.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom has a one year low of $292.41 and a one year high of $495.14.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.43 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 41.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom will post 23.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 16,827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.61, for a total transaction of $8,053,570.47. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.83, for a total transaction of $2,788,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,467 shares of company stock worth $12,992,174 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Phoenix Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 200.0% in the first quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

Further Reading: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.