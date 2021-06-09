Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Boosts Stake in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) by 214.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,692 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,039 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned 0.19% of Vanguard Materials ETF worth $6,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 877.3% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,000.

NYSEARCA VAW opened at $191.15 on Wednesday. Vanguard Materials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $114.19 and a fifty-two week high of $196.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $184.95.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

