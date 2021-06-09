Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Buys 4,290 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 31.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,148 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,290 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $9,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its position in ServiceNow by 685.7% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 55 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 530.0% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.00, for a total transaction of $39,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,909,904. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.00, for a total value of $277,368.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,456. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,154 shares of company stock worth $8,755,315 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NOW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on ServiceNow from $590.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $610.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Mizuho reduced their target price on ServiceNow from $610.00 to $590.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $540.00 to $568.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ServiceNow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $560.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $602.97.

Shares of NOW stock opened at $460.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 614.35, a P/E/G ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $499.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $372.87 and a 12-month high of $598.37.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 3.15%. ServiceNow’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

