Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $7.82 Million Holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) by 175.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,341 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,312 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned 0.15% of Vanguard Industrials ETF worth $7,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VIS. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bank Hapoalim BM bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $985,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 259.7% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIS opened at $201.00 on Wednesday. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 1-year low of $123.81 and a 1-year high of $204.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $196.56.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

