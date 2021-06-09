Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Trims Stock Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. decreased its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,925 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $7,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in shares of Xylem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Xylem in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xylem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Xylem in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Xylem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XYL opened at $119.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $21.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Xylem Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.92 and a fifty-two week high of $121.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.97.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Xylem’s payout ratio is 54.37%.

In related news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 6,447 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total value of $672,293.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,616,652.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 5,948 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total transaction of $611,157.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,057 shares in the company, valued at $6,068,106.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,982 shares of company stock worth $2,832,452. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on XYL. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Xylem from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Xylem from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $73.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Xylem currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.67.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

