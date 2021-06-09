Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nineteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.38.
Several research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Rocket Companies in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Argus assumed coverage on Rocket Companies in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Rocket Companies from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zelman & Associates cut Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Rocket Companies in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.
NYSE RKT traded up $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.73. 17,928,521 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,036,352. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 20.92 and a current ratio of 20.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.81. Rocket Companies has a fifty-two week low of $16.22 and a fifty-two week high of $43.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.32.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Rocket Companies by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,475,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,273,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 100.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 24,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 12,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $344,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.70% of the company’s stock.
About Rocket Companies
Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.
Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know
Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.