Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nineteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.38.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Rocket Companies in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Argus assumed coverage on Rocket Companies in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Rocket Companies from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zelman & Associates cut Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Rocket Companies in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE RKT traded up $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.73. 17,928,521 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,036,352. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 20.92 and a current ratio of 20.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.81. Rocket Companies has a fifty-two week low of $16.22 and a fifty-two week high of $43.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.32.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 139.59% and a net margin of 19.96%. On average, equities analysts predict that Rocket Companies will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Rocket Companies by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,475,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,273,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 100.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 24,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 12,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $344,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

