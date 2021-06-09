Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Argus

Argus started coverage on shares of Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

RKT has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Rocket Companies in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a neutral rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of Rocket Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $23.00 to $18.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $24.00 price objective (down from $27.00) on shares of Rocket Companies in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rocket Companies has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.53.

Shares of RKT opened at $21.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 20.92 and a quick ratio of 20.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.35. Rocket Companies has a fifty-two week low of $16.22 and a fifty-two week high of $43.00. The company has a market capitalization of $42.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.37). Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 139.59% and a net margin of 19.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rocket Companies will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Rocket Companies by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in Rocket Companies by 186.5% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 31,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 20,691 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Rocket Companies by 310.8% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 277,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,419,000 after acquiring an additional 210,319 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Rocket Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Rocket Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,029,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Companies Company Profile

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

