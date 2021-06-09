Rocket Pool (RPL) Market Cap Reaches $132.89 Million

Rocket Pool (CURRENCY:RPL) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. Over the last week, Rocket Pool has traded 14.6% lower against the US dollar. Rocket Pool has a market capitalization of $132.89 million and $1.81 million worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rocket Pool coin can now be bought for $12.93 or 0.00035955 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Rocket Pool alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.78 or 0.00068922 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002781 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00004057 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00025382 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002783 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $331.53 or 0.00922061 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,267.56 or 0.09087940 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.87 or 0.00049712 BTC.

Rocket Pool Coin Profile

RPL is a coin. It launched on September 7th, 2017. Rocket Pool’s total supply is 17,922,515 coins and its circulating supply is 10,279,742 coins. Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @Rocket_Pool and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rocket Pool’s official message board is medium.com/rocket-pool . The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is /r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Rocket Pool is www.rocketpool.net

According to CryptoCompare, “RocketPool is an Ethereum-based Proof of Stake pool built to be compatible with Casper, the new consensus protocol due in 2018. It acts as a decentralized platform that provides the users, individuals or organizations, with tools to earn interest on their Ethereum. At the RocketPool, users can use 3d full party API for businesses that want to feature a Proof of Stake service. The RocketPool token (RPL) is a protocol token that was created to be a tool on distributed staking network. RPL token is Ethereum-based and it works with an automatic adjustment between reporting intervals mechanism in which Smart nodes on the RocketPool network report their status and server load every 15 minutes. “

Rocket Pool Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rocket Pool should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rocket Pool using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rocket Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rocket Pool and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.