Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) SVP Ernest Nicolas Sells 319 Shares

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) SVP Ernest Nicolas sold 319 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.29, for a total value of $88,136.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Ernest Nicolas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 4th, Ernest Nicolas sold 95 shares of Rockwell Automation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.72, for a total value of $26,193.40.

NYSE ROK traded up $3.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $279.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,061,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,728. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.60 and a 1 year high of $279.88. The firm has a market cap of $32.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $265.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.26. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 57.72%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.73%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alleghany Corp DE grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Alleghany Corp DE now owns 299,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,606,000 after purchasing an additional 33,504 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 44,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Connolly Sarah T. purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth $1,402,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 44,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,878,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,572,000 after buying an additional 2,651 shares in the last quarter. 75.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on ROK. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $242.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rockwell Automation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $266.50.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

