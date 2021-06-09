Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.800-0.890 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.030. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Ross Stores also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.930-4.200 EPS.

Shares of ROST stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $120.11. 72,508 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,068,307. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $126.15. The company has a market capitalization of $42.83 billion, a PE ratio of 49.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.03. Ross Stores has a 12-month low of $79.65 and a 12-month high of $134.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.44. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 145.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ross Stores will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.44%.

Ross Stores announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to buy up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ROST shares. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $133.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Ross Stores presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $131.43.

In other Ross Stores news, insider Michael Balmuth sold 49,377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $6,222,983.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,193,744.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 1,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.17, for a total transaction of $173,869.03. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,847,374.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 203,092 shares of company stock valued at $25,150,471. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

