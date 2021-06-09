Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD)

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a C$120.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on LSPD. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$104.00 to C$115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$130.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$130.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Cormark reduced their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$96.00 to C$94.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$114.00 to C$105.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Lightspeed POS currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$101.54.

Shares of TSE LSPD opened at C$89.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$11.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.56. The company has a quick ratio of 7.32, a current ratio of 7.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. Lightspeed POS has a 1 year low of C$29.00 and a 1 year high of C$104.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$82.73.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.

