Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 25.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,268 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RCL. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 52,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,934,000 after acquiring an additional 3,288 shares during the period. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 250.0% in the first quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 210,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,978,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Monetta Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 8.3% in the first quarter. Monetta Financial Services Inc. now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group in the first quarter valued at $24,505,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,343,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,018,000 after acquiring an additional 69,757 shares during the period. 65.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RCL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist lifted their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $48.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $79.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Macquarie raised Royal Caribbean Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $76.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.14.

RCL opened at $94.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market cap of $24.17 billion, a PE ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.20. Royal Caribbean Group has a 12 month low of $45.06 and a 12 month high of $99.24.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($4.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.54) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $42.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.71 million. Equities research analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Group will post -13.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jason T. Liberty sold 3,000 shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.77, for a total value of $266,310.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,325,649.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Naftali Holtz sold 5,465 shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total value of $485,729.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,385 shares in the company, valued at $1,989,578.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,153 shares of company stock worth $7,465,911 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.09% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Caribbean Group

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 61 ships with an aggregate capacity of approximately 137,930 berths.

