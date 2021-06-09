Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) Price Target Raised to $146.00

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) had its price target boosted by analysts at Raymond James from $143.00 to $146.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.47% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on RGLD. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Royal Gold from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Royal Gold from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Royal Gold from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Royal Gold from $143.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.00.

NASDAQ:RGLD traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $122.21. 7,597 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 443,144. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 6.89 and a current ratio of 7.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 29.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.65. Royal Gold has a 1-year low of $99.32 and a 1-year high of $147.64.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 47.53%. The business had revenue of $142.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.74 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Royal Gold will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGLD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Royal Gold by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,702,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $721,337,000 after purchasing an additional 137,658 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,029,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $428,567,000 after purchasing an additional 123,868 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,476,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $374,125,000 after purchasing an additional 821,293 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 97.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,430,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $261,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,383,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $148,907,000 after buying an additional 102,160 shares in the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

