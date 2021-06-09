Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHB) Shares Gap Down to $41.95

Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHB)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $41.95, but opened at $41.10. Rush Enterprises shares last traded at $41.10, with a volume of 6 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.39.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 2.93%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUSHB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,019,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,618,000 after purchasing an additional 330,613 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 843,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,958,000 after purchasing an additional 281,150 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 428,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,226,000 after purchasing an additional 161,172 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 423,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,051,000 after purchasing an additional 144,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 413,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,668,000 after purchasing an additional 136,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.28% of the company’s stock.

About Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHB)

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

