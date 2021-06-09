Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) by 1,165.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 663,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 611,226 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.52% of Weingarten Realty Investors worth $17,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WRI. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors by 817.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,035,000 after acquiring an additional 124,784 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 295,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,394,000 after acquiring an additional 9,595 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Weingarten Realty Investors during the 4th quarter worth $521,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 217,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,714,000 after acquiring an additional 16,280 shares during the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WRI shares. Truist lifted their target price on Weingarten Realty Investors from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Weingarten Realty Investors in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Weingarten Realty Investors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.38.

Shares of Weingarten Realty Investors stock opened at $34.12 on Wednesday. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 52-week low of $15.24 and a 52-week high of $34.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.04. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 49.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.19). Weingarten Realty Investors had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The firm had revenue of $118.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. Weingarten Realty Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Weingarten Realty Investors Profile

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At September 30, 2020, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 162 properties which are located in 15 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

