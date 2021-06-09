Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 106,392 Shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) by 29.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 465,740 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,392 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.49% of Grocery Outlet worth $17,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 113.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 225,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,841,000 after buying an additional 119,698 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,976,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,564,000 after buying an additional 34,969 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 255,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,017,000 after buying an additional 7,017 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $981,000. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 4.2% during the first quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 15,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 98.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Grocery Outlet stock opened at $34.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 29.82, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of -0.35. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $31.81 and a twelve month high of $48.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.17.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $752.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.15 million. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.82, for a total transaction of $69,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,883 shares in the company, valued at $518,226.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $856,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,500,339.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 250,430 shares of company stock valued at $9,606,250 in the last 90 days. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.08.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

