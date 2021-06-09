Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $15.99 Million Stake in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) by 27.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 181,239 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 39,405 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Workiva were worth $15,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Workiva by 379.0% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workiva in the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Workiva by 10.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,597 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Workiva by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Workiva by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,808 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 73.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Workiva news, EVP Mithun Banarjee sold 7,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.14, for a total transaction of $747,041.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 164,193 shares in the company, valued at $16,113,901.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael M. Crow sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,488,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 133,534 shares of company stock valued at $12,578,183. Corporate insiders own 14.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WK opened at $98.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.35. Workiva Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.69 and a twelve month high of $114.68. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of -104.96 and a beta of 1.42.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $104.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.43 million. Workiva had a negative net margin of 12.33% and a negative return on equity of 51.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Workiva Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WK. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Workiva from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Workiva from $60.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Workiva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.13.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

