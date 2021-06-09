Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $16.15 Million Stock Position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 87.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 653,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,670,925 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $16,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in STWD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,202,000. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 5,892,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,730,000 after buying an additional 1,533,273 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth $6,515,000. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the first quarter worth $7,912,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth $5,449,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.42.

NYSE:STWD opened at $26.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 3.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.18. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.14 and a 12 month high of $26.66.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 45.90% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The business had revenue of $287.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.10 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.67%.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial and residential first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

