Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 104,048 Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 28.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 475,027 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,048 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $17,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GSK. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 4th quarter worth about $378,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,897 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 451.9% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,543 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 45,479 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,485,235 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,657,000 after purchasing an additional 111,081 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

In other GlaxoSmithKline news, major shareholder Plc Glaxosmithkline sold 32,005,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $392,064,435.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GSK has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, February 11th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Friday, April 30th. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

NYSE:GSK opened at $38.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.70. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12 month low of $33.26 and a 12 month high of $42.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.85.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63. The firm had revenue of $10.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.66 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 24.57%. Analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $0.6367 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.56%. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is 69.80%.

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

