Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 115,621 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,021,336 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 115,621 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Vistra were worth $18,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Colrain Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vistra during the first quarter worth $2,603,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vistra in the first quarter valued at about $1,575,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Vistra in the first quarter valued at about $658,000. Symmetry Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Vistra in the first quarter valued at about $5,048,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vistra by 111.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 214,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,791,000 after purchasing an additional 113,072 shares during the period. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Vistra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down from $24.00) on shares of Vistra in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Vistra from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vistra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Vistra from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.14.

VST stock opened at $18.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.95. Vistra Corp. has a 52 week low of $15.47 and a 52 week high of $24.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 0.87.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($4.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.33) by ($1.88). Vistra had a negative net margin of 12.41% and a negative return on equity of 17.81%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vistra Corp. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Vistra’s payout ratio is 40.54%.

In other news, Director Brian K. Ferraioli acquired 8,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.94 per share, for a total transaction of $127,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,096.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brian K. Ferraioli acquired 2,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $652,544. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 43,000 shares of company stock worth $682,270 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

