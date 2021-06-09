Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) Price Target Cut to $29.00 by Analysts at Stephens

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) had its price target dropped by analysts at Stephens from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Stephens’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.41% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on RUTH. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Get Ruth's Hospitality Group alerts:

Shares of RUTH opened at $25.57 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.72. The company has a market cap of $894.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.11 and a beta of 2.43. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a 52 week low of $6.15 and a 52 week high of $28.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $87.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.72 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a negative return on equity of 5.20% and a negative net margin of 4.82%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael P. Odonnell sold 200,000 shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total transaction of $4,980,000.00. Company insiders own 5.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,804 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,213 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 639.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,106 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,686 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 24.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,714 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 205.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,831 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 5,938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Company Profile

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

Read More: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.