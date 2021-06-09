S4 Capital (LON:SFOR) Sets New 52-Week High at $609.72

S4 Capital plc (LON:SFOR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 609.72 ($7.97) and last traded at GBX 606.74 ($7.93), with a volume of 144498 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 587 ($7.67).

Several research firms recently issued reports on SFOR. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 636 ($8.31) price objective on shares of S4 Capital in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays started coverage on S4 Capital in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a GBX 475 ($6.21) price target for the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 700 ($9.15) price target on shares of S4 Capital in a research note on Monday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 700 ($9.15) price target on shares of S4 Capital in a research note on Monday. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 670 ($8.75) price target on shares of S4 Capital in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 563 ($7.36).

The company has a market cap of £3.42 billion and a PE ratio of -778.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 551.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.90.

In other S4 Capital news, insider Scott Spirit purchased 4,050 shares of S4 Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 487 ($6.36) per share, for a total transaction of £19,723.50 ($25,768.88).

S4 Capital Company Profile

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe and the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Content Practice and Data & Digital Media Practice segments. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

