Safe Haven (SHA) Price Hits $0.0038 on Exchanges

Safe Haven (CURRENCY:SHA) traded up 8.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 9th. One Safe Haven coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Safe Haven has traded down 12.4% against the US dollar. Safe Haven has a total market capitalization of $11.53 million and approximately $1.63 million worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $339.40 or 0.00963748 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Safe Haven Coin Profile

Safe Haven (SHA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Safe Haven’s total supply is 8,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,005,855,396 coins. The Reddit community for Safe Haven is /r/safehavenio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Safe Haven is safehaven.io . Safe Haven’s official message board is t.me/safehavenio_ann . Safe Haven’s official Twitter account is @safeHavenio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe Haven Foundation is a Decentralized B2B2C Platform which supports companies and blockchain projects, aiding their expansion within their verticals. They will open their platform and tech solutions to the community, developers, entrepreneurs, inheritance, trust professionals, and existing financial services companies. Those companies can utilize Safe Haven protocol to create their own financial services and inheritance products to be offered to customers of their respective sphere of influence. “

Buying and Selling Safe Haven

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe Haven directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe Haven should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Safe Haven using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

