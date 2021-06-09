Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Safran S.A. is a France-based high-technology company which produces aircraft and rocket engines and propulsion systems. It divides its work into three segments: Aerospace, Aircraft and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion division provides engines, turbines and parts for aircraft, and rocket boosters for civil, military and spatial markets. The Aircraft Equipment division produces landing gear, wheels and carbon brakes, aircraft engine nacelles and airborne power electronics. The Defense division includes the subsidiary, Sagem, and makes systems and equipment for inertial navigation and other defense applications to be used on military transport and combat aircraft, helicopters, warships, armored vehicles and artillery systems. It operates through ISEI, Aerospace Power Distribution Management Solutions and the Integrated Cockpit Solutions business of Eaton Corporation. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Safran from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Safran from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Safran in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Safran in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Safran from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

OTCMKTS SAFRY opened at $37.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.00 and a beta of 1.51. Safran has a 52 week low of $23.84 and a 52 week high of $38.35.

Safran Company Profile

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

