Saia Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 1,034 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,443% compared to the average volume of 67 put options.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen raised their target price on Saia from $136.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Saia from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Saia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Truist raised their price objective on Saia from $220.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Stephens raised Saia from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $216.79.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Saia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Saia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Saia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Saia during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Saia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000.

NASDAQ SAIA opened at $210.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.06, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $233.11. Saia has a 1-year low of $100.39 and a 1-year high of $249.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. Saia had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 7.93%. The business had revenue of $484.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Saia will post 6.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 174 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,700 tractors and 17,400 trailers.

