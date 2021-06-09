SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.070–0.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $98 million-100 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $98.75 million.SailPoint Technologies also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-0.130–0.050 EPS.

Shares of NYSE SAIL traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.29. The stock had a trading volume of 6,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,118,344. SailPoint Technologies has a 1 year low of $22.10 and a 1 year high of $64.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -230.69 and a beta of 1.88.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SAIL. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet cut shares of SailPoint Technologies from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of SailPoint Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. SailPoint Technologies has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $57.13.

In other news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.65, for a total transaction of $893,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,022,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,657,795.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SailPoint Technologies Company Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service (SaaS) solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

