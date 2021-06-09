Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.74. Salem Media Group shares last traded at $2.68, with a volume of 266,601 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Salem Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.21. The stock has a market cap of $76.04 million, a PE ratio of 56.61 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.08. Salem Media Group had a return on equity of 1.24% and a net margin of 0.62%. The business had revenue of $59.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.40 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Salem Media Group, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SALM. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Salem Media Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Salem Media Group in the 1st quarter worth $64,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Salem Media Group during the first quarter worth $68,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Salem Media Group in the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, JS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Salem Media Group during the first quarter worth about $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.65% of the company’s stock.

About Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM)

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates radio networks, which produce and distribute talk, news, website, satellite services, and music networking to radio stations, as well as sells commercial airtime.

