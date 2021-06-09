SALT Achieves Market Cap of $19.85 Million (SALT)

SALT (CURRENCY:SALT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 9th. One SALT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000707 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, SALT has traded 15.5% lower against the dollar. SALT has a market capitalization of $19.85 million and $19,623.00 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.14 or 0.00069051 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002861 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00026792 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00004138 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002864 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $330.75 or 0.00946006 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,241.13 or 0.09270243 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00049701 BTC.

SALT Coin Profile

SALT (CRYPTO:SALT) is a coin. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,283,615 coins. SALT’s official message board is blog.saltlending.com . SALT’s official Twitter account is @SaltLending and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SALT is www.saltlending.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT is a membership based lending and borrowing network that allows users to leverage their blockchain assets to secure cash loans. The SALT Secured Automated Lending Technology is a protocol and asset agnostic architecture designed to adapt to the constantly growing class of blockchain assets. The SALT Platform is automated and cryptographically secure. SALT is a lending platform specifically designed for blockchain assets; operating as a second layer protocol which sits atop any public or permissioned blockchain, allowing the underlying asset to be used as collateral for access to credit. “

SALT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SALT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SALT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

