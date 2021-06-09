Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) a GBX 6,400 Price Target

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) has been assigned a GBX 6,400 ($83.62) price target by research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on RB. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 7,900 ($103.21) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Monday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 8,500 ($111.05) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 8,200 ($107.13) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Barclays set a £104 ($135.88) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 6,800 ($88.84) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 7,928.57 ($103.59).
The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01. The stock has a market cap of £48.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.79. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1 year low of GBX 5,782 ($75.54) and a 1 year high of GBX 8,020 ($104.78). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 6,356.14.
About Reckitt Benckiser Group
Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.
