Sanford C. Bernstein Downgrades United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) to Underperform

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) was downgraded by research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $7.30 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $8.40. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target points to a potential downside of 21.76% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Macquarie upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.13.

Get United Microelectronics alerts:

UMC stock opened at $9.33 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.35. The stock has a market cap of $21.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. United Microelectronics has a twelve month low of $2.53 and a twelve month high of $11.28.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 20.65%. The business had revenue of $47.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. United Microelectronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Microelectronics will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in United Microelectronics by 1,727,565.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,359,856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,048,000 after purchasing an additional 7,359,430 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 27,223.6% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,382,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,034,000 after buying an additional 5,362,784 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 256,831,800.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,568,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after buying an additional 2,568,318 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in United Microelectronics by 7,858.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,562,857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543,219 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in United Microelectronics by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,446,589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,685 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

About United Microelectronics

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for United Microelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Microelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.