Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.39. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $5.37, with a volume of 64,259 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from $3.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

The stock has a market capitalization of $169.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.26.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.06). Equities analysts expect that Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 5,746 shares during the period. 72.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing novel therapeutic products for the acute treatment of migraines. Its lead product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in ASCEND Phase III clinical trials and can be self-administered with proprietary pre-filled, single-use, and nasal delivery device.

