SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $560.64 Million

Equities research analysts expect SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) to report $560.64 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for SBA Communications’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $557.70 million and the highest is $565.53 million. SBA Communications reported sales of $507.23 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SBA Communications will report full-year sales of $2.25 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.24 billion to $2.26 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.31 billion to $2.40 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover SBA Communications.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $548.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.79 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 6.59% and a negative return on equity of 2.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.14) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of SBA Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $305.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $309.00 to $346.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.91.

In other SBA Communications news, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.46, for a total value of $214,313.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,107 shares in the company, valued at $3,919,662.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Duncan Cocroft sold 1,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.27, for a total transaction of $523,647.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 66,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,329,659.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,655 shares of company stock worth $745,678. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBAC. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 26.4% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,577,872 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,270,571,000 after acquiring an additional 956,026 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 15.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,893,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $803,193,000 after acquiring an additional 397,687 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 2.7% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,697,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $748,588,000 after acquiring an additional 69,771 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 40.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,248,321 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $351,769,000 after acquiring an additional 357,277 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,223,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $345,162,000 after acquiring an additional 20,781 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SBAC traded up $2.22 on Tuesday, reaching $317.42. The stock had a trading volume of 727,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,546. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $292.68. The company has a market cap of $34.71 billion, a PE ratio of 258.07 and a beta of 0.20. SBA Communications has a 12-month low of $232.88 and a 12-month high of $328.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.58%.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

