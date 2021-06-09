Schnieders Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,215 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,130 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 1.6% of Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $5,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,623,499 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,348,195,000 after purchasing an additional 26,846 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 102,002 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,952,000 after acquiring an additional 5,291 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 518,475 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $181,819,000 after acquiring an additional 81,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.8% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 238,148 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $88,606,000 after acquiring an additional 6,415 shares during the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.25, for a total value of $978,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 154,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,323,316.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 5,301 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.66, for a total transaction of $2,092,092.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 58,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,122,734.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,801 shares of company stock worth $5,653,468 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $409.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $425.14.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $3.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $405.30. The company had a trading volume of 10,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,100,355. The stock has a market capitalization of $382.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $397.94. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $273.71 and a 12-month high of $425.98.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $70.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 26.04%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.62%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

