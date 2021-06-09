Schnieders Capital Management LLC Acquires 8,030 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 170,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,030 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for about 2.0% of Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $6,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BAC. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 156.7% in the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Bank of America from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Bank of America from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.47.

Shares of BAC traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 724,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,014,976. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $22.39 and a 1-year high of $43.49. The stock has a market cap of $361.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 24.09%. The company had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

Bank of America announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, April 15th that permits the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

