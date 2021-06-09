Schnieders Capital Management LLC Has $2.51 Million Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,353 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 79.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PayPal alerts:

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total transaction of $1,081,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,200,608.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 14,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $3,687,538.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,762,124.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,042 shares of company stock worth $12,695,319. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities raised their price target on PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on PayPal from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on PayPal from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on PayPal from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. PayPal has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.80.

Shares of PayPal stock traded up $3.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $266.65. The stock had a trading volume of 76,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,454,323. The company has a market cap of $313.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $257.81. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.89 and a 52 week high of $309.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 22.80%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.