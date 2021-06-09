Schnieders Capital Management LLC Purchases 5,650 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 50.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,823 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,650 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its holdings in Citigroup by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV increased its holdings in Citigroup by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 5,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 12,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Citigroup by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Citigroup stock traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.09. The company had a trading volume of 312,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,142,941. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $161.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.71. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.49 and a 1-year high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.34 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 9.55%. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.80%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on C shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Citigroup from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wolfe Research cut Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Citigroup from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Argus upped their target price on Citigroup from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.70.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

