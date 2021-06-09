Schnieders Capital Management LLC Sells 710 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 710 shares during the quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTR. Creative Planning raised its stake in Ventas by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after buying an additional 3,023 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Ventas by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ventas by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 471,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,116,000 after buying an additional 97,443 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Ventas by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 902,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,266,000 after buying an additional 40,900 shares during the period. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Ventas in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised shares of Ventas from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ventas from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Ventas from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Ventas from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ventas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.44.

Shares of NYSE:VTR traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $57.57. 6,494 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,108,533. Ventas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.19 and a 1-year high of $58.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $21.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -229.44, a P/E/G ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.27.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.85). Ventas had a negative return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $910.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Ventas’s payout ratio is currently 54.22%.

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $1,005,929.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 759,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,257,938.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 5,100 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $295,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 141,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,207,348. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,186 shares of company stock valued at $2,748,516 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

