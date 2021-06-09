Schnieders Capital Management LLC Sells 792 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 792 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $291,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $261,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Pfizer by 1,610.1% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 34,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 32,798 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 131,860 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 76,110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,801,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $102,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,193.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:PFE traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.38. The stock had a trading volume of 176,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,600,182. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $31.61 and a one year high of $43.08. The stock has a market cap of $220.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.74.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 70.27%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.73.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

Further Reading: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.