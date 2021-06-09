Sciencast Management LP Buys Shares of 26,054 Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 26,054 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,264,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROST. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 1.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 285,604 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $34,247,000 after acquiring an additional 3,980 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 1.5% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 25,683 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,080,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 15.4% in the first quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 10,007 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the first quarter worth $1,114,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 2.9% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 136,668 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $16,388,000 after acquiring an additional 3,886 shares during the last quarter. 83.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ROST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Northcoast Research raised shares of Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ross Stores presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.43.

Shares of NASDAQ ROST traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $119.64. The company had a trading volume of 31,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,068,307. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $126.15. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.65 and a 12 month high of $134.21. The company has a market cap of $42.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.03.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.44. Ross Stores had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 145.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is presently 97.44%.

Ross Stores declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to buy up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Michael Balmuth sold 49,377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $6,222,983.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,193,744.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Travis Marquette sold 951 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.62, for a total transaction of $116,611.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,739,250.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 203,092 shares of company stock valued at $25,150,471. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

