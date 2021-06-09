Sciencast Management LP Buys Shares of 32,145 PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 32,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,600,000. PepsiCo makes up about 0.9% of Sciencast Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter worth $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Mayar Capital Ltd. bought a new position in PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 70.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $146.67. 96,487 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,486,867. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $145.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $202.64 billion, a PE ratio of 27.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.60. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.53 and a twelve month high of $148.85.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 58.55%. The business had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $1.075 dividend. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 77.90%.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total value of $2,908,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,033,824.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PEP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.23.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

See Also: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.