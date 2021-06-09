Sciencast Management LP Buys Shares of 52,224 Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 52,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,980,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 131.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. 79.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, President Timothy Spence sold 25,603 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $1,066,364.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 162,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,785,534.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mitchell Feiger sold 104,044 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $4,247,076.08. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 255,497 shares of company stock valued at $10,101,581. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FITB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.50 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fifth Third Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.39.

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.19. 142,755 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,173,917. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.27. The firm has a market cap of $29.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.57. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $17.28 and a 1 year high of $43.06.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 25.12% and a return on equity of 10.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, National Association, a federally chartered institution. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had $207 billion in assets and operates 1,098 full-service Banking Centers, and 2,383 Fifth Third branded ATMs in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

