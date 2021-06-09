Sciencast Management LP Invests $4.21 Million in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 77,259 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $4,205,000. Comcast makes up about 0.8% of Sciencast Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,713,360,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Comcast by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,403,545 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,684,747,000 after acquiring an additional 6,132,846 shares during the last quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. grew its position in Comcast by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 19,857,892 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,040,554,000 after acquiring an additional 4,229,746 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Comcast by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,231,822 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $536,147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Comcast by 2,282.9% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,697,060 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $141,326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583,878 shares during the last quarter. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $39,173,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $229,323.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,682,806.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 717,670 shares of company stock valued at $39,636,593. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.86.

Comcast stock traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $56.51. 395,757 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,459,930. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.61. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $37.77 and a 1 year high of $59.11.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $27.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.83 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 11.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

