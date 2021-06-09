Sciencast Management LP Takes Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 178,858 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,242,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Ford Motor by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,995 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $128,974,000 after purchasing an additional 12,745 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 241.5% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,800,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $58,800,000 after acquiring an additional 3,394,640 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 3,099.0% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 202,817 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 196,477 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 814,509 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $7,159,000 after acquiring an additional 59,895 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 402.1% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 249,989 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 200,197 shares during the period. 51.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

In other Ford Motor news, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $972,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,776,994.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

F traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.52. 1,665,603 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,608,272. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.72. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $5.74 and a 12 month high of $16.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.73. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 3.07%. The firm had revenue of $33.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Argus upgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Ford Motor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.96.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.